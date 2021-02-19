TODAY'S PAPER
Mets' Shannon Forde to be inducted into NY State Baseball Hall of Fame

Mets publicist Shannon Forde

Mets publicist Shannon Forde Credit: New York Mets

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon
Shannon Forde, a pioneer for women in baseball who rose to the title of the Mets’ senior director for public relations, will be inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame on Nov. 14.

Forde joined the Mets after graduating from St. John’s and worked in Flushing for two decades. She passed away in March of 2016 at the age of 44 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

"Shannon was one of the most respected women in baseball," the Hall’s executive director, Rene M. LeRoux, said in a statement. "Her work with the players, fans and media drew praise and recognition across Major League Baseball."

Forde will be joined in the Class of 2021 by her Mets PR colleague Jay Horwitz, Bobby Richardson, Cleon Jones, David Cone, Mookie Wilson, Adelphi baseball coach Dom Scala, documentary film director Ken Burns and umpire Perry Barber.

David Lennon

David Lennon is an award-winning columnist, a voter for baseball's Hall of Fame and has covered six no-hitters, including two perfect games.

