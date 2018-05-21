Source: Mets considering signing Jose Bautista

With a shortage of outfielders and no timetable for Yoenis Cespedes to return from the disabled list, a source said the Mets are discussing signing veteran Jose Bautista, who was released by the Braves on Sunday.

Bautista, 37, went 5-for-35 (.143) with two home runs in 12 games for the Braves. The onetime Met farmhand played third base for Atlanta, but most of his career has been as an outfielder.

Bautista has 333 career home runs. In 2017, he hit .203 with 23 HRs for Toronto before being unwanted on the free agent market. He signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta on April 18.

Cespedes (hip flexor strain) is eligible to come off the disabled list on Thursday, but manager Mickey Callaway didn’t make it seem as if that is likely on Monday.

“I’m not sure at this point,” Callaway said. “He’s just getting treatment right now.”

The Mets are strapped for righthanded-hitting outfielders with the injuries to Cespedes and Juan Lagares (toe ligament tear), who will likely miss the rest of the season.

Reyes staying

Struggling Jose Reyes was not in the lineup, but is not in imminent danger of losing his roster spot even with a .132 batting average. Callaway said the Mets value Reyes for his tutelage of young shortstop Amed Rosario.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We signed Reyes to do a job and have to continue to put him out there to allow him a chance to do that job,” Callaway said. “I think there’s more baseball left in Jose, but I don’t really make all those roster decisions. I obviously have feedback, but as far as I’m concerned, Jose’s a big part of this team and we’ll continue to go out there and allow him to try to have some success. He has a huge impact on Rosie. I think that he’s really good for Rosie and what Rosie’s trying to do at the major-league level, which is a very difficult thing, and to continue to develop. Jose has a lot of influence over that.”Frazier takes BP

Todd Frazier (hamstring strain) took batting practice on the field for the first time since going on the DL.