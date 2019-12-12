TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Starling Marte not on Mets' trade radar

The Pirates' Starling Marte, center, is congratulated in

The Pirates' Starling Marte, center, is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Mets reliever Edwin Diaz during the ninth inning in Pittsburgh on Aug. 3. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

SAN DIEGO — As Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and his front office departed the winter meetings Thursday, they were not close to acquiring Pirates centerfielder Starling Marte — and may never be, a source said.

Marte is the trade target perhaps most often linked to the Mets in recent weeks, but the club’s outfield need lessened last week when they acquired Jake Marisnick from Houston. That deal, Van Wagenen said, “puts us in a position of strength as we explore other things.”

One reason the Mets’ Marte talks aren’t too serious: They don’t view Marte, an above-average hitter and defender, as a major upgrade over their existing Brandon Nimmo/Marisnick combination — especially considering the cost of acquiring Marte, plus his salary. He will make $11.5 million in 2020, more than twice as much as Nimmo and Marisnick combined.

Nimmo is penciled in as getting near-everyday at-bats in centerfield and left, with Marsinick also slated to play plenty, especially against lefthanded pitchers and late in games as a defensive replacement.

Further, the Mets are disinclined to trade Nimmo in that or any trade. Multiple reports this week said the Mets were willing to move Nimmo — who has been a well-above-average hitter the past two years, posting a .250/.395/.459 slash line — but they appeared not to be too interested in that idea as winter meetings goings-on concluded.

Extra bases

Chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon did not attend the winter meetings due to a prior commitment. Last year, Van Wagenen felt strongly about Wilpon being present. This year, they stayed in regular contact while Wilpon was elsewhere . . . Asked if he wanted to double down on his October insistence that Noah Syndergaard will not be traded, Van Wagenen said: “Nothing has changed. We fully anticipate him to be at the front of our rotation along with [Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman] . . . Don’t have any intention of changing course.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Nick Leddy of the Islanders skates against Dryden Another Florida team, another top power-play test for Isles
Noah Dobson of the Islanders skates against the Lamoriello: No decisions yet on possible loans for WJC
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scrambles against the Bears Jones improving, but Giants' QB situation remains unclear
The Red Sox's Rick Porcello pitches during the Source: Mets, Porcello agree to one-year deal
Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner looks on during batting Yankees, Brett Gardner agree to deal
Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. against the Brooklyn Marcus Morris wants to stay and help Knicks turn things around
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search