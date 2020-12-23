Steve Cohen believes fans will be at Citi Field in 2021

New Mets owner Steve Cohen predicted on Wednesday that fans will be able to return to Citi Field at some point next year. But which new players will the fans get to cheer on in Flushing? Cohen wasn’t ready to drop that information during an Internet chat with a bearded Mets broadcaster Howie Rose.

Cohen pleaded for patience with Mets fans as he looks to improve the organization in 2021 and beyond. The Great Neck-born billionaire said he hopes the days of games in empty stadiums will be behind us all next season.

"I really look forward to seeing everybody at the ballpark in a reasonably short period of time," Cohen said. "There will be baseball in ’21. I believe there will be fans at the park at some point and I really look forward to interacting with the fans."

Interacting with the fans on Twitter — which Cohen has done with great aplomb since he bought the team on Nov. 6 — was the topic of the interview session.

"I’m enjoying it. It’s fun," Cohen said. "I’m trying to amuse myself at the same time I’m trying to amuse the fans. Listen, it’s a way to engage in a COVID world. As long as people enjoy it, and as long as I feel like it’s productive . . . and I feel like it has [been]. I feel like they’ve gotten to know me."

Cohen treaded lightly on plans for 2021 roster, but he did have a lot to say about improving the fan experience at Citi Field in answering the culled questions from Twitter users. The names Trevor Bauer, George Springer, DJ LeMahieu and all the other free agents Mets fans are pining for were not brought up.

Speaking generally about making the Mets a model organization, Cohen said: "I ask for time from our fans. I know they want to win tomorrow. But it just doesn’t happen that quickly. It could. Anything could happen. But the odds of it happening are much better over time if you put in the right processes and the right training methods with the right philosophy permeating the entire organization."

Mets add assistant GM: The Mets announced the hiring of Zack Scott as the club’s senior vice president / assistant general manager. Scott, 43, has spent the last 17 years with the Red Sox, the last two as assistant general manager, and he worked with new Mets general manager Jared Porter for 10 years. In his most recent job, Scott oversaw Boston’s analytics, baseball systems and advance and professional scouting departments.

Scott was the other finalist for the Mets’ general manager’s job that went to Porter. Now, they will work together again.

"Zack is well rounded in all areas of baseball operations," Porter said, "and will promote synergy and collaboration among all of our departments with an emphasis on research and development."

Kahnle moves to LA: Former Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle has agreed to terms with the Dodgers on a two-year contract. Kahnle isn’t expected to pitch until 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.