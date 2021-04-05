PHILADELPHIA — With Francisco Lindor signed for more than a decade, Mets decision-makers are onto the next one.

Team president Sandy Alderson said the Mets had "brief but cordial" contract extension talks with homegrown rightfielder Michael Conforto, who is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2021 season.

"I do believe there's room to continue those conversations," Alderson said.

Conforto isn’t the only one. Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman also can be free agents after the season, and Jacob deGrom can opt out of his contract after 2022.

"We've had conversations with everybody," owner Steve Cohen said, suggesting that the urgency isn’t quite the same as it was with Lindor, who set an Opening Day deadline.

Those comments came during Alderson and Cohen’s start-of-the-season video news conference Monday afternoon, part season preview and part victory lap after getting Lindor’s deal done last week.

Cohen said that in the case of the Lindor negotiations last week, he was confident a deal would get done because of the "type of bid I put on the table," which was 10 years and $325 million. Lindor wanted two years and $60 million more, and they met in the middle at 10 years and $341 million.

"I told you I’m all in," Cohen said, "and this should leave no doubt."

He said he had several dinners with Lindor — not just that highly publicized chicken parm get-together toward the end of spring training — and they have become "good friends."

"We text all the time," Cohen said of Lindor.

Reiterating that he won’t spend like a "drunken sailor," Cohen said again that he isn’t afraid to hand out huge contracts when it makes sense.

"We’re going to be significant players for free agents down the road," he said, "and we’re going to act like a major-market club."