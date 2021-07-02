With the July 30 trade deadline approaching, Mets owner Steve Cohen took to Twitter on Friday to open a suggestion box for fans of the team.

"Let’s play GM," Cohen posted about seven hours before the Mets were scheduled to play the Yankees in the Subway Series opener. "What would you do to improve the team and are you willing to mortgage the young talent in our farm system to do it?"

@JustinCToscano Let’s play GM. What would you do to improve the team and are you willing to mortgage the young talent in our farm system to do it ? — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) Jul 183, 2021

Cohen followed up a few minutes later with some rules for the game: "To play GM," he posted, "you have to say what you are willing to give up to get somebody."

By 6:30 p.m., Cohen’s twin Tweets had amassed more than 1,100 replies. No word if the rookie owner planned to forward them all to team president Sandy Alderson and acting general manager Zack Scott.

This season’s trade deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday, July 30 instead of the usual July 31 because MLB did not want it to fall on a weekend when day games are being played.

Cohen has been a frequent presence on Twitter since buying the team.

Before Friday, Cohen’s most recent Twitter posts came on Wednesday after Pete Alonso hit a first-inning home run against the Braves to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

"Does that qualify as offense?" Cohen cryptically posted.

The Mets went on to lose the game, 20-2. Cohen did not follow up with any new posts during the blowout.

The Mets have been struggling offensively. According to a report on SNY’s web site, the team is focusing on upgrading at third base and has had "very preliminary discussions" with the Minnesota Twins, who have former AL MVP Josh Donaldson.

Donaldson is in the second season of a four-year, $92 million contract.

The Mets did make a trade on Friday, acquiring Triple-A lefthander Anthony Banda from the Giants for Double-A infielder Will Toffey.

Banda, 27, will report to Syracuse. In parts of four big-league seasons from 2017-’20 with Arizona and Tampa, Banda is 4-3 with a 5.96 ERA in 18 games (five starts).

Toffey, 26, was acquired by the Mets in 2018 in a trade with Oakland for Jeurys Familia. He was batting .178 with six home runs in 34 games for Binghamton.

DeGrom honored

Jacob deGrom was named NL pitcher of the month for June. In five starts, DeGrom went 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 27 innings. DeGrom also won the award in April. Kevin Gausman of the Giants won it in May.