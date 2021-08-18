Steve Cohen tweets about Mets' 'unproductive' hitters

First-year owner Steve Cohen went on the offensive on social media Wednesday morning after the Mets lost their fifth straight game the night before in San Francisco.

"It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive," Cohen tweeted from his verified account. "The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie."

The 3-2 loss on Tuesday night dropped the Mets (59-60) below .500 for the first time since May 5. They fell to 4 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. In the last 20 days, the Mets are 5-14 and have lost 9 1/2 games in the division standings.

The Mets' slugging percentage as a team through Tuesday night's games is .380, which ranks 12th in the National League and 26th in MLB. Their .693 OPS ranks 12th in the NL and 24th in MLB.

In the Mets' 119 games so far, they have scored 450 runs. That's third worst in MLB this season, and 25 runs behind Baltimore, which has played one fewer game than the Mets.

Later in the morning, a fan responded to Cohen's original tweet, saying "Twitter's not the place Steven, you can't be both fan voice and owner voice on here."

Cohen responded: "Really , do you set the Twitter rules"?