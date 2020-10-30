MLB owners approve sale of Mets to Steve Cohen

The Mets’ Steve Cohen era has arrived.

His purchase of the Mets was approved by MLB on Friday when franchise owners accepted Cohen into their club by a vote, then given the OK by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, all but finalizing his takeover of his favorite childhood team.

In the next few days, when Cohen and the Wilpon and Katz families close on the sale — which values the Mets at about $2.475 billion, a record for a U.S. sports franchise — he will own 95% of the team, up from his preexisting 8% stake. The Wilpons and Katzes will retain the other 5%.

New York City had to sign off on the sale of the team because it owns Citi Field and the land.

Cohen, with an estimated net worth of $14 billion, will be the richest owner in baseball.

In addition to being chairman and chief executive officer, titles he is giving himself, Cohen also will be the Mets’ "control person," which is MLB’s term for a club’s majority owner and top decision-maker. And, as Cohen announced last month, former general manager Sandy Alderson will return as team president, overseeing all baseball and business operations.

The public portion of this sale saga took nearly a year. The Mets first announced Dec. 4 that Cohen, a minority owner since 2012, was in talks to buy up to 80% of the team. But that first deal fell apart in February because of a five-year period in which outgoing owner Fred Wilpon and his son, chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon, would have retained their titles and power even as Cohen in effect owned the team.

The Wilpons declared they were open to other bidders but in August entered exclusive negotiations with Cohen. They announced Sept. 14 that they agreed to a new deal, pending MLB approval.

A Great Neck native who lives in Connecticut, Cohen made his estimated $14 billion fortune on Wall Street and is the founder of the hedge fund Point72 Asset Management.

Under its previous name, SAC Capital Advisors, the firm pleaded guilty to criminal insider-trading charges in 2013 and paid a $1.8 billion fine in 2014. Cohen, as an individual, was never charged with a crime, though he was banned from managing others’ money as a result of a civil suit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SportsNet New York, the television home of the Mets since its inception in 2006, is not part of this sale. The Wilpon and Katz families own a controlling interest in SNY. Its deal to broadcast Mets games runs through at least 2030, a source previously said.