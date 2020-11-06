Long Island native and hedge-fund boss Steve Cohen became the majority owner of the Mets on Friday — really, officially, finally.)

Three hundred and thirty-eight days after the Mets announced he was in talks to buy the team, Cohen closed on the $2.475 billion transaction with the Wilpon and Katz families. No more steps or sub-steps or approvals or technicalities are needed. It’s over.

Cohen, who is taking on the titles of chairman and chief executive officer, owns nearly 95% of the team, up from his preexisting 8%. His wife Alexandra Cohen and business partner Andrew Cohen (no relation) also have small ownership stakes, a source said. The Wilpons and Katzes retain the other 5%.

The Mets are planning to have an introductory news conference for Cohen on Tuesday.

"This is a significant milestone in the history of this storied franchise. I want to thank everybody who helped make this happen," Cohen said in a statement. "The 2021 season is right around the corner and we’ve got a lot of work to do, so I’m excited to get started. Let’s go Mets!"

Now, Cohen can get to work implementing whatever changes he pleases— hirings and firings, signings and trades and other organizational moves that won’t get as much attention.

His formal takeover of the club means Sandy Alderson, the general manager from 2010-18, is back as team president, overseeing all baseball and business operations — in effect replacing chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon. Cohen announced that hire, pending the finalization of the sale, in September.

Among the first decisions Cohen and Alderson need to make: What happens to GM Brodie Van Wagenen and his front office?

If Van Wagenen stays, the Mets more easily can begin their offseason move-making, the normal prep work for which was done in recent weeks by his staff.

If Van Wagenen goes, Alderson can temporarily run the day-to-day activity of the baseball side while searching for a new department head. He is only two-plus years removed from being GM, and much of the core of the major-league roster — Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo, Seth Lugo, David Peterson, Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez — came into the organization under Alderson.

In addition to front-office reshaping, Cohen and Alderson have plenty to do with the major league roster. Catcher, starting pitcher and perhaps centerfield are all significant needs. They’ll also need to figure out how to improve a bullpen that ranked 18th with a 4.60 ERA last season, and they might want to upgrade the defense — a problem throughout Alderson’s first go with the Mets — along the way.

Cohen will continue to run his hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Alexandra Cohen, who is Puerto Rican and from Washington Heights, lives with Steve Cohen in Greenwich, Connecticut. She is the president of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, a nonprofit the couple founded in 2001.

Andrew Cohen will take on the title of vice chairman and keep his seat on the Mets’ board of directors, which he held as a representative for Steve Cohen when he was a minority owner. Andrew Cohen, the co-founder of Cohen Private Ventures, will continue to manage the family office on Steve Cohen’s behalf.

Including their passive minority stake, the Wilpons will remain tangentially involved with the club but won’t have any actual decision-making power. They still have a controlling interest in SportsNet New York, which they reportedly are open to selling, and own the rights to develop some of the land around Citi Field.

The Wilpons have owned a piece of the Mets since 1980, when patriarch Fred Wilpon bought 5%, and the Cohen deal allows them to keep a piece indefinitely.

Fred Wilpon upped his ownership to 50% in November 1986, weeks after the Mets won their most recent World Series championship, and bought out Nelson Doubleday Jr.’s half in August 2002. In the more than 18 years since, the team has had a 1,400-1,456 record, three playoff berths, seven winning seasons, eight managers and five GMs.

The closed book on the Wilpon Mets ended with a wild final chapter: Cohen taking control of the team.

On Dec. 4, the Mets announced the Great Neck native was negotiating to buy up to 80% of the team. That deal fell apart in February over the details of the power transfer — Fred and Jeff Wilpon would have retained their roles for five years — but when the Mets began accepting bids again over the summer, Cohen won out. He competed against a group of investors led by celebrity couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, as well as Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who own the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Nobody else involved could match his financial ability.