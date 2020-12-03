TODAY'S PAPER
New Mets owner Steve Cohen's greatest hits on Twitter so far

New Mets majority owner Steve Cohen discusses his

New Mets majority owner Steve Cohen discusses his vision for the franchise at his introductory news conference on Nov. 10, 2020.

By Tim Healey
New Mets owner Steve Cohen hasn’t made much of an impact on organizational personnel yet — team president Sandy Alderson still is looking for a general manager and hasn’t made any major free-agent additions — but he has made his presence known in at least one corner of the Mets’ world: Mets Twitter.

With nearly 100,000 followers, Cohen rarely sends regular tweets. But he has taken to replying directly to others, chiming in on fans’ ideas, Mets-related news reports and other random topics.

Here are some of his greatest hits.

Cohen was part of a group of investors that bought PSA on Monday, one day before that tweet.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, tried to buy the Mets this year. They lost to Cohen.

Cohen later revealed that he owns the baseball that Mookie Wilson hit weakly through Bill Buckner’s legs in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.

Cohen’s art collection is worth an estimated $1 billion.

His wife, Alexandra Cohen, owns a small percentage of the Mets.

