New Mets owner Steve Cohen hasn’t made much of an impact on organizational personnel yet — team president Sandy Alderson still is looking for a general manager and hasn’t made any major free-agent additions — but he has made his presence known in at least one corner of the Mets’ world: Mets Twitter.

With nearly 100,000 followers, Cohen rarely sends regular tweets. But he has taken to replying directly to others, chiming in on fans’ ideas, Mets-related news reports and other random topics.

Here are some of his greatest hits.

I’ve heard of PSA , Any good? — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) December 1, 2020

Cohen was part of a group of investors that bought PSA on Monday, one day before that tweet.

I will give you a hint, it’s a team in NY — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 23, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, tried to buy the Mets this year. They lost to Cohen.

I wonder who owns the “ Buckner” ball — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 6, 2020

Cohen later revealed that he owns the baseball that Mookie Wilson hit weakly through Bill Buckner’s legs in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.

Can it be an inexpensive one — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 19, 2020

Cohen’s art collection is worth an estimated $1 billion.

His wife, Alexandra Cohen, owns a small percentage of the Mets.