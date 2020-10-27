Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets is heading to the bottom of the ninth.

In another sign that the end is near for the Wilpon Mets, MLB owners are expected to vote Friday on Cohen as the team’s new owner, a source confirmed Tuesday.

Cohen needs a thumbs-up from 23 of 30 owners, including outgoing Mets boss Fred Wilpon, in order to be approved. The expectation since he agreed to a $2.475 billion deal for the team more than six weeks ago has been that he indeed will win that approval, and there has been no indication that has changed.

The owners’ vote Friday, which was first reported by the Daily News, is one of the final steps before Cohen officially takes control of the team. Cohen and current Mets ownership, the Wilpon and Katz families, are slated to close on the sale within days after MLB approval.

But they also are awaiting word from New York City regarding what, if anything, Mayor Bill de Blasio has to say. He said Monday that because Citi Field and the land it sits on is city property, the city has a role in any ownership change.

Sources said previously that de Blasio is not expected to interfere with the sale.

"We obviously want to get to a resolution on this very quickly," de Blasio said. "The law department is doing its due diligence right now. I’ll be getting a report from them soon and it’ll just be based on the facts of the research they’ve done and then we’ll speak to that again very quickly."

A spokesman for de Blasio did not respond to a request for comment.

If all of the above unfolds as expected, Cohen will become the Mets’ majority owner — he’ll have a 95% stake of the team, with the Wilpons and Katzes retaining the other 5% — chairman and chief executive officer right as the offseason begins in earnest.

Free agency is set to begin five days after the World Series ends.

With an estimated net worth of $14 billion, Cohen, a Great Neck native and hedge-fund titan, will bring to the Mets a degree of financial flexibility much greater than what they are used to. So far, he has announced just one staffing change: the hiring of former general manager Sandy Alderson as team president, overseeing all business and baseball operations — a job currently done by chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon.