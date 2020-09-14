Steve Cohen reaches agreement to buy Mets

Multibillionaire Long Island native Steve Cohen is in agreement to buy the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families, pending approval from Major League Baseball, the team announced Monday.

The deal values the Mets at $2.475 billion, according to a source. That is the most ever for a U.S. sports franchise, topping the $2.2 billion that the NFL’s Carolina Panthers went for in 2018. The previous high for an MLB franchise was the Dodgers’ $2.15 billion price tag in 2012.

Cohen is set to own 95% of the team, up from his preexisting 8% stake, a source said. The Wilpon and Katz families will retain the other 5% of the franchise.

A person familiar with the process said that Cohen is expected to receive the required approval from at least 23 of the other 29 team owners when MLB holds a vote. That might not happen until the previously scheduled owners’ meetings in November.

"I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets," Cohen said in a statement released by the Mets.

SNY, the television home of Mets games since its launch in 2006, is not part of this transaction. The network's deal to broadcast Mets games runs through at least 2030, a source previously said.

If and when Cohen is approved, he would become the Mets’ "control person," which is baseball’s term for a franchise’s majority owner and top decision-maker. He would be the richest owner in the sport, with a net worth estimated at $13 billion.

For Cohen, this marks the fulfillment of a lifelong goal.

"I've been going to Mets games since I was a kid, when they played in the Polo Grounds," he wrote in a letter to shareholders of his hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management, last December. "It has always been a dream of mine to be a majority owner of a Major League Baseball franchise."

Cohen grew up in Great Neck and lives in Connecticut. Cohen returned to the industry after a two-year ban from managing other people’s money. His prior firm, SAC Capital Advisors, pleaded guilty to securities fraud and paid a $1.8 billion fine. Cohen wasn’t charged with wrongdoing.

For the Wilpons, it marks the just-about-end of an era.

Chairman Fred Wilpon first obtained 5% of the Mets in January 1980 as part of Doubleday & Co.’s purchase of a controlling interest of the team from the Charles Payson family. In 1986, Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday Jr. bought the team outright, splitting it 50% each. Wilpon bought out Doubleday in August 2002 and immediately installed his son, Jeff Wilpon, as chief operating officer.

The Wilpon era has been long on controversies and short on accomplishments. In 18 years of Wilpon control, the Mets have had eight managers, five general managers, three playoff appearances and zero World Series championships.

This also brings nearly to an end a saga that has lasted more than nine months.

In early December, Sterling Equities announced that Cohen was in talks to increase his stake in the team to up to 80% in a deal that would have valued the club at $2.6 billion. The original terms included a five-year window in which Fred Wilpon and Jeff Wilpon would have retained their titles and power before Cohen fully took over.

Those negotiations fell through in February, however, when Cohen decided he didn’t want to wait five years, a source said.

Upon the collapse of those talks, the Wilpons sought new bidders — and found some. Cohen did not formally re-enter the process until July, but he was always the perceived favorite because of his financial might and his personal interest in the Mets.

The finalists were Cohen, a group of investors fronted by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, and private-equity partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer (owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils).

Cohen won out and entered exclusive talks with the Wilpons and Katzes on Aug. 28.