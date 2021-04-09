There’s only so much you can mention in a single tweet.

So we’ll forgive rookie Mets owner Steve Cohen for tweeting about Thursday’s 3-2 victory against the Marlins and not referencing the final play in the Mets’ home opener.

Of course, that would be Michael Conforto’s controversial game-ending hit by pitch.

"What a game that was yesterday," Cohen posted on Twitter on Friday afternoon. "McNeil’s home run was so clutch. Only 8000 fans and the place was still rocking. Ty [thank you] Mets fans for being the best fans in baseball."

Conforo would not have gotten the chance to lean his elbow pad into what should have been a called strike three if not for Jeff McNeil’s tying homer leading off the ninth.

And McNeil might not have been in position to tie a one-run game if not for the efforts of Mets starter Taijuan Walker, who threw no-hit ball for 4 1/3 innings and ended up allowing two runs in six innings in his Mets debut.

"He was great," manager Luis Rojas said. "Established with his fastball. Breaking stuff was good, both the slider and curveball. The splitter also worked for him."

That’s all you need, right? A four-pitch mix that made Walker tough to hit until Brian Anderson singled to right with one out in the fifth, earning Walker an ovation from the reduced capacity sellout crowd of 8,492.

"You always try not to look at no-hitters, especially if it’s still early," Walker said. "Seventh, eighth innings, it’s a little different. I was just trying to go out there and try to pound the zone and make them put the ball in play. But the ovation from the fans was really nice and having fans in the stands is definitely a game-changer. Just to hear the cheers again was nice. Going out there, throwing the first pitch, fans are cheering. Got a couple family members. Hearing them cheer me on in the stands and obviously getting the walk-off win, too, to have fans in here, to experience that in our home opener, it was fun and very special."

Miami scored two runs on three hits in the sixth to leave Walker on the short end of a potential loss. He finished having allowed four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Walker is in his second year after Tommy John surgery. He averaged 95.4 miles per hour on his fastball on Thursday, an increase from the 93.5 he averaged in 11 starts with Seattle and Toronto in 2020.

"It’s nice – 0-and-2, I can up it a little bit," said Walker, who the Mets signed to a two-year, $20-miilion contract with a third-year player option on Feb. 20. "Just that extra gear, it’s always nice to have. The last couple weeks, I’ve been feeling really good. My arm’s been feeling really good, mechanics and everything. I threw a lot of four-seam fastballs and just to see the velo up again was really nice to see. I know it was down a bit first year coming back from Tommy John, but just to see some fives and sixes again — consistently — was nice. It could be (being) further out from Tommy John, mechanics, and honestly having fans in the stands again. My first start of the year, I was definitely amped up. That probably played into it, too. But definitely being a few years removed from Tommy John now, I’ve just been working my butt off, making sure my arm strength is good."