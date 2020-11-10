TODAY'S PAPER
Watch: Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson speak for first time since sale of Mets

Steve Cohen introduced as new owner of Mets

Watch new Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson address members of the press on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., their first first comments since the franchise was sold last week. Credit: SNY

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
New Mets owner Steve Cohen will speak about his plans for the team for the first time during an introductory video news conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

His introduction also will serve as a reintroduction for team president Sandy Alderson, the former general manager who is back to oversee the entire organization on Cohen’s behalf.

Watch the news conference here.

