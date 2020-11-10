New Mets owner Steve Cohen will speak about his plans for the team for the first time during an introductory video news conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

His introduction also will serve as a reintroduction for team president Sandy Alderson, the former general manager who is back to oversee the entire organization on Cohen’s behalf.

Steve Cohen says he and Sandy Alderson have "the same philosophy": "We want to find great players and make them better."



Cohen adds that the Mets have a great core and he plans to make appropriate investments to make the team better. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) November 10, 2020 Steve Cohen just now: “You build champions, you don’t buy them.”#Mets — David Lennon (@DPLennon) November 10, 2020 How involved in baseball operations will Steve Cohen be?



"I’m going to let the professionals, Sandy and the people we bring in, let them run baseball," he said. "It'll be a two-way conversation, but ultimately they're the experts." — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) November 10, 2020 Sandy Alderson says he has talked to Luis Rojas a few times, including Monday.



Alderson said he told Rojas it is "very likely" he will be the Mets' manager in 2021. But Alderson adds that the eventual president of baseball operations will have a say. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) November 10, 2020