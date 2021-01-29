TODAY'S PAPER
Mets owner Steve Cohen's Twitter account deactivated 

New Mets owner Steve Cohen at Citi Field

New Mets owner Steve Cohen at Citi Field for a season-ticket holders event on Dec. 12.

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The Twitter account belonging to Mets owner Steve Cohen was deactivated as of Friday night, capping a busy week in which his hedge fund lost significant money and he bickered online with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Neither a Mets spokesman nor Cohen spokesman responded to a request for comment regarding Cohen’s Twitter account.

Cohen’s handle, @StevenACohen2, had existed since January 2017, but he didn’t tweet much until finalizing his purchase of the Mets this offseason. In the months since, he frequently interacted with fans and showed off his quick wit.

Cohen’s hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management, was down a reported 15% on the year as of Wednesday, largely because it lost money in the GameStop stock saga. He invested $750 million in Melvin Capital Management, which is run by Gabriel Plotkin, a former protege of Cohen’s.

In a heated exchange with Portnoy on Thursday, Cohen wrote in part: "If I want to make an additional investment with somebody that is my right if it’s in the best interest of my investors. Chill out."

On Friday afternoon, Cohen wrote in a tweet, "Anyway back to the Mets."

