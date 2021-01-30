Mets owner Steve Cohen has confirmed his "break" from Twitter but also suggested Saturday in a statement released by the team that he could be back.

Cohen’s Twitter account, which had become incredibly popular with the fan base, was abruptly deactivated Friday night after a turbulent week in which he became publicly entangled in the GameStop stock market saga and subsequently feuded with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

On Saturday, Cohen acknowledged the controversy had led to his decision, as well as "personal threats" to his family over "misinformation."

"I’ve really enjoyed the back and forth with Mets fans on Twitter, which was unfortunately overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats," Cohen said in the statement. "So I’m going to take a break for now. We have other ways to listen to your suggestions and remain committed to doing that. I love our team, this community, and our fans, who are the best in baseball. Bottom line is that this week’s events in no way affect our resources and drive to put a championship team on the field. #LGM"

Cohen’s handle, @StevenACohen2, had existed since January 2017, but he didn’t tweet much until completing his purchase of the Mets this offseason. In the months since, he frequently interacted with fans and showed off his quick wit.

Cohen’s hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management, was down a reported 15% on the year as of Wednesday, largely because of the GameStop stock plunge. He invested $750 million in Melvin Capital Management, which is run by Gabriel Plotkin, a former protege of Cohen’s.

In a heated exchange with Portnoy on Thursday, Cohen wrote in part: "If I want to make an additional investment with somebody, that is my right if it’s in the best interest of my investors. Chill out."

On Friday afternoon, Cohen wrote in a tweet, "Anyway, back to the Mets."