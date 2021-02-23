TODAY'S PAPER
Mets owner Steve Cohen comes back to Twitter

New Mets owner Steve Cohen at Citi Field

New Mets owner Steve Cohen at Citi Field for a season-ticket holders event on Dec. 12, 2020.

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Steve Cohen just couldn’t resist.

The Mets’ owner reactivated his Twitter account on Tuesday, less than a month after he shut it down following what he called "personal threats" to him and his family.

"I’m heading down to spring training this weekend again," Cohen, who visited last Saturday, wrote in a tweet. "You can feel the positive vibe among the players. LGM."

He also chimed in on golfer Tiger Woods’ car crash, replying to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ statement with a single word: "GeeZ."

Cohen’s first visit to Mets spring training as owner happened Saturday, when he stopped in for just the day. He brought with him former owner Fred Wilpon, who still owns a small percentage of the team. Wilpon, too, is expected to visit camp again, though it’s not clear when.

