Mets ownership said Tuesday it could not comment on rumors the deal to make Steve Cohen the club’s majority owner has fallen through.

Sterling Partners — the Wilpon family business — released a statement saying, “The parties are subject to confidentiality obligations, including a mutual non-disclosure agreement, and therefore cannot comment.”

Last December, the Mets announced that Sterling Partners is negotiating an agreement for Cohen to “increase his investment” in the organization. He already owns 8 percent of the team, and Bloomberg reported that this arrangement will lead to Fred Wilpon selling “up to 80 percent” of the club, leaving the current owners with a small stake.

Under the proposed agreement, Wilpon will remain the “control person” — the top decision-maker in the eyes of MLB — and chief executive officer even while Cohen becomes the majority owner. Jeff Wilpon is slated to stay as the chief operating officer for that half-decade.

That would position Cohen to become the control person after the 2024 season.

Cohen, a 63-year-old hedge fund titan, is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management — a role in which he will continue when he buys the Mets. His stake in the Mets will be managed by his family office, Cohen Private Ventures, the team said in December.

His previous hedge fund, SAC Capital Advisors, pleaded guilty to investment fraud in 2013. It paid a record $1.2 billion fine, though federal investigators couldn’t tie Cohen personally to the wrongdoing.

For Cohen, who grew up in Great Neck and attended games at Shea Stadium, buying a baseball team has long been a dream, a source close to Cohen said. And the Mets are not the first team he has tried to buy. Cohen made a bid for the Dodgers in 2012, but lost out to a group headed by Guggenheim Partners boss Mark Walter and highlighted by Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Shortly before the Dodgers’ sale closed — for a then-record $2 billion — Cohen paid $20 million for a small stake in the Mets, who were seeking investors in the wake of the Madoff scandal. That was a ripe opportunity for Cohen, who became involved with his hometown team as a de facto tryout for a larger role in MLB’s ownership ranks.