Former Mets GM Steve Phillips defends Wilpons: ‘Mets fans have such little empathy for ownership’

Former Mets GM Steve Phillips shares a laugh

Former Mets GM Steve Phillips shares a laugh while anchoring on the morning radio show "Evan & Phillips in the Morning" at the studios of Sirius XM Radio. (June 5, 2012) Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Former Mets general manager Steve Phillips took to Twitter Wednesday morning in defense of his past employers.

In a series of tweets, Phillips took issue with criticism of the Wilpon family, saying the team’s fan base had “such little empathy” for the Mets owners.

“The Madoff situation crippled them financially less than 10 years ago,” Phillips tweeted. “It was a betrayal to the Nth degree. It crushed them spiritually, emotionally, and financially. They never complain about it. They don’t use it as an excuse.”

Phillips, the club’s general manager from 1997 to 2003, said the Wilpon family does care about the fans and team despite criticism.

“They aren’t cheap! They do care! As much or more than the fans who criticize them,” Phillips tweeted.

