Former Mets general manager Steve Phillips took to Twitter Wednesday morning in defense of his past employers.

In a series of tweets, Phillips took issue with criticism of the Wilpon family, saying the team’s fan base had “such little empathy” for the Mets owners.

“The Madoff situation crippled them financially less than 10 years ago,” Phillips tweeted. “It was a betrayal to the Nth degree. It crushed them spiritually, emotionally, and financially. They never complain about it. They don’t use it as an excuse.”

1) Mets fans have such little empathy for ownership. The Madoff situation crippled them financially less than 10 years ago. It was a betrayal to the Nth degree. It crushed them spiritually, emotionally and financially. They never complain about it. They don’t use it as an excuse. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) December 20, 2017 2) What if it was you who lost millions? Wouldn’t you try to keep your business afloat? Wouldn’t you still be passionate about the things you love? The Wilpons are good people. They care about the fans and the team. Don’t you think they wish they could do it differently? — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) December 20, 2017 3) They aren’t cheap! They do care! As much or more than the fans who criticize them. Put yourself in their shoes for just a minute. Give them some credit for surviving what might have broken a different owner. For what might have broken me or even you. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) December 20, 2017 I don’t believe for one second, the Wilpons knew what Madoff was doing. I heard his name every week for 13 years in the Mets front office and never thought there was a conspiracy. I was there for the deferrals we did with Bonilla and Vaughn. There was nothing fishy at all. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) December 20, 2017 Would you sell your business if you lost money in the market or would you do all you could to stay afloat? It is easy to judge others. The #Mets had a $155M payroll in ‘17. That’s not cheap! The #Indians, #Astros, #DBacks, #Twins and #Rockies all spent less and made the playoffs. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) December 20, 2017

Phillips, the club’s general manager from 1997 to 2003, said the Wilpon family does care about the fans and team despite criticism.

“They aren’t cheap! They do care! As much or more than the fans who criticize them,” Phillips tweeted.