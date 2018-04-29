TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
48° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Steven Matz to skip his spot Tuesday and pitch Saturday

Pitcher says he’s fine, but Mets are being cautious after he reported back tightness.

New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz waits

New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz waits on the mound before being removed during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in St. Louis. Photo Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

SAN DIEGO — Steven Matz experienced back tightness Saturday, and although he said he felt better Sunday, the Mets chose to be cautious and move him to the back of the rotation.

Matz, who had been scheduled to start Tuesday, will pitch Saturday instead. The other starts will move up a spot and pitch on regular rest following Monday’s day off for the team, beginning with Noah Syndergaard Tuesday and Jacob deGrom Wednesday.

After throwing a bullpen session Sunday morning, Matz said he felt fine.

“He felt really good in his bullpen and looked good,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “But we just don’t want to take the chance of him coming in on Tuesday not feeling great, not being able to pitch, and then we don’t know where we’re at. We’d have to waste our bullpen.”

This particular back issue has popped up periodically in the past, Matz said, but this was the first time he felt it this season. He had a cortisone shot to address the problem during the offseason.

Callaway said Matz would be available out of the bullpen Tuesday unless his back tightens up again.

New York Sports

Willie O'Ree, the NHL's first black player, was NHL pioneer O’Ree overcame blindness in one eye, racism
David Villa #7 of New York City FC Villa scores twice, leads NYCFC past FC Dallas
The Mets' Jay Bruce, right, is congratulated by Bruce positioning himself for role at first
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez, right, celebrates his three-run homer Mets’ bats come alive in rout of Padres
On-deck batter Gleyber Torres, left, congratulates teammate Miguel Rookies Andujar, Torres making major impact
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on after a Extra juice for Yankees in series vs. Astros