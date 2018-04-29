SAN DIEGO — Steven Matz experienced back tightness Saturday, and although he said he felt better Sunday, the Mets chose to be cautious and move him to the back of the rotation.

Matz, who had been scheduled to start Tuesday, will pitch Saturday instead. The other starts will move up a spot and pitch on regular rest following Monday’s day off for the team, beginning with Noah Syndergaard Tuesday and Jacob deGrom Wednesday.

After throwing a bullpen session Sunday morning, Matz said he felt fine.

“He felt really good in his bullpen and looked good,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “But we just don’t want to take the chance of him coming in on Tuesday not feeling great, not being able to pitch, and then we don’t know where we’re at. We’d have to waste our bullpen.”

This particular back issue has popped up periodically in the past, Matz said, but this was the first time he felt it this season. He had a cortisone shot to address the problem during the offseason.

Callaway said Matz would be available out of the bullpen Tuesday unless his back tightens up again.