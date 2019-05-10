TODAY'S PAPER
Steven Matz to throw off mound Saturday, still could pitch next week for Mets

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers a pitch

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers a pitch against the Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field on Sunday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Steven Matz on Saturday will throw off the mound for the first time since getting a cortisone shot for the nerve irritation in his left forearm, and the results there will indicate whether or not he can stay on track to pitch next week.

Matz, who was placed on the injured list retroactive to Sunday, received the shot Monday and was instructed to rest the arm for a few days to allow the cortisone to work, he said. He long-tossed on Friday and said he felt no more pain.

“It’s come and gone in my career,” Matz said. “It’s just something that I’ve managed. Normally, it would get better before each start when it did flare up. This wasn’t trending in that direction. That’s why we decided to take a step back.”

Usually, Matz would stay away from throwing curveballs between starts — the pitch that puts the most stress on the forearm — and would be recuperated enough to pitch as usual by the fifth day. It didn’t happen this time, though the Mets are hopeful he can pitch on Wednesday against the Nationals. Wilmer Font will get the start on Tuesday, manager Mickey Callaway said.

Dr. David Altchek told Matz that the shot could potentially take care of the issue for good.

“I’m getting better and tomorrow is going to be the big step of throwing off the mound,” during his bullpen, Matz said. “Hopefully, it doesn’t derail me too long.”

Smith returns

Dominic Smith officially rejoined the team, to the delight of his teammates and the fans who were upset when the Mets’ affable infielder was sent to Triple-A last Friday.

The demotion left the Mets without a lefty bat on the bench, something they could have very much used against the Padres. Smith complied a slash line of .333/.459/.400 before being sent down, though Callaway said he didn’t know how long Smith would stay with the big club—especially with Matz on the way back and Jed Lowrie close to his return.

“Just like that, a couple days later, I’m back here. It’s nothing to dwell on,” Smith said. “I’m a very passionate person, I’m a competitor. A lot [of the feeling] was definitely shock, but [demotions are] a part of it. You just have to go on. I went down there with a clear mind. I wanted to just get better. I wanted to work on my game, working on getting better at the plate and playing every day.”

Backpacks banned

Citi Field instituted a new bag policy, banning backpacks and items larger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches, effective beginning May 20. Other bags, including diaper bags and soft-sided coolers still will be allowed, but must fit the size specifications.

