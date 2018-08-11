MIAMI — Having survived a pain-free simulated game at Marlins Park on Saturday, Steven Matz is penciled in for a return from the disabled list Thursday during the Mets’ doubleheader against the Phillies.

Matz tossed 56 pitches in three pretend innings. Manager Mickey Callaway said that as long as Matz’s next couple of days are as smooth as the previous couple, the Mets are comfortable bringing him back after two missed starts because of a flexor pronator strain.

“He looked really good, really sharp,” Callaway said. “Came out of his hand well and seemed to have no ill effects after.”

Said Matz: “Just going out there and treating it like a start day and seeing how the elbow responded. And it responded really good. I felt nothing wrong and I feel like I’m right where I need to be.”

Matz has been out since a two-out, seven-run mess against the Nationals on July 31. Initially hoping to miss just one turn in the rotation, Matz said he was thankful that the Mets’ medical staff held him out for a second, with Corey Oswalt getting the ball again Saturday, when his elbow remained sore.

“Pretty much they were like, ‘We’re not going to rush you then,’” Matz said. “And I’m really happy we did that because I felt really good today.

“I woke up today and it’s the best I felt, then I got on the mound and felt really good. I’m glad they kind of took it one step back and really tried to build me back up.”

Extra bases

Jay Bruce (strained right hip) will start a rehab assignment “toward the middle of the week,” Callaway said. … Righthander Franklyn Kilome, acquired from the Phillies for Asdrubal Cabrera last month, has impressed in three starts for Double-A Binghamton: 2.95 ERA with 20 strikeouts (to five walks) in 18 1/3 innings.