MILWAUKEE — Dealing with a nerve issue in his left forearm, Steven Matz headed to New York City on Sunday to be examined by team doctors, Mickey Callaway said.

Matz has been managing the discomfort for two weeks, the manager added, but he was unable to throw his usual bullpen session Sunday morning.

“He’s been able to pitch fine and swing the bat fine,” Callaway said. “At this point today, when it was bothering him, we figured we better go get it checked out.”

So far, the Mets haven’t scratched Matz from his scheduled start Wednesday. He most recently pitched Friday — allowing the Brewers three runs in 5 2/3 innings — and made a pinch-hit appearance in the Mets’ 18-inning loss Saturday. Callaway said that 17th-inning strikeout didn’t aggravate the issue.

Matz’s long injury history includes nerve trouble. In August 2017, he had surgery to “decompress and reposition the ulnar nerve in his left elbow,” the team said at the time. He seemed to clear a health hurdle last year, serving one brief stint on the injured list and making a career-high 30 starts.

“It’s nerves, so it’s not grave or anything like that,” Callaway said. “Just irritation. Unless you’ve pitched with nerve irritation, you probably really don’t understand it. It’s just an uncomfortable feeling. It’s something that’s more irritation than anything.”

Extra bases

Brandon Nimmo went 0-for-3 Sunday and is 0-for-his-last 25, his most recent hit coming April 28 . . . The Mets sent Chris Flexen and Ryan O’Rourke to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Tim Peterson and Tyler Bashlor . . . Reliever Jacob is on the Triple-A injured list with a sore right elbow . . . Travis d’Arnaud, released by the Mets Friday, signed with the Dodgers Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters the Dodgers like d’Arnaud’s righthanded bat and could play him in the infield and outfield. D’Arnaud, a Southern California native, is reunited with former Mets bench coach Bob Geren, now the Dodgers’ bench coach.