WASHINGTON — Steven Matz’s lengthy injury history might be getting longer.

The Mets are having Long Island lefthander checked out by doctors Wednesday or Thursday, including a likely MRI, after he experienced tightness in his left forearm during his start Tuesday night.

The outing was the shortest of his career — two outs, with seven runs allowed — and Matz afterward said he has been dealing with a “dead-arm phase” for about three starts. Manger Mickey Callaway said the Mets knew about that, but the forearm discomfort was new.

“One thing to always remember with some of these guys is they haven’t a ton of innings in any one year it seems like,” Callaway said. “They’re all getting up there right now. So we all have to make sure that we understand that and take every precaution necessary to keep them on the field as much as possible.

“Maybe he’s hitting a little bit of a wall right now. We’re going to continue to check on him. I know he’s feeling a little better today.”

Matz, who has allowed 16 runs in 11 2/3 innings (7.36 ERA) in three starts since the All-Star break, is up to 107 2/3 innings on the year, more than his 83 (majors and minors) last season. Matz has never passed the 140-inning mark due to health problems.

That injury history includes three surgeries on his left elbow: one in August 2017 to address an issue with his ulnar nerve, one at the end of the 2016 season to remove a bone spur, and Tommy John surgery in May 2010. Matz had a complicated Tommy John rehab, delaying the 2009 draft pick’s pro debut to 2012.

Staying on the mound has been a big part of Matz’s breakout year, though it doesn’t look as good after his ERA jumped from 3.79 to 4.35 Tuesday night. He said afterward he feels healthy, aside from the dead-arm issue, which Callaway said many pitchers deal with.

“I’m just trying to work through it,” Matz said. “It’s hard to describe. My stuff isn’t sharp like I want it to be.”