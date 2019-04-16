PHILADELPHIA — Tuesday night was going fine for the Mets until the first inning.

Steven Matz gave up eight runs (six earned) and did not record an out against the Phillies. Brandon Nimmo left the game with what the Mets called a stiff neck. And the 10-run disaster of an inning underscored most of the Mets’ early-season issues: a starting staff that hasn’t been pitching deep, a bullpen that thusly has been overworked and mediocre and an offense that’s strong but not always good enough to cover for the pitchers.

Matz’s eight-batter, zero-out outing was the first time a Mets pitcher failed to finish the first inning since . . . Jason Vargas on Saturday, when he got one out.

Drew Gagnon, called up Monday from Triple-A Syracuse, allowed the Phillies two more runs before the carnage ended.

If you don’t want the gory details, skip to the next paragraph. Andrew McCutchen led off with the hardest-hit ball of the inning (108.1 mph), a grounder that Rosario missed. Jean Segura doubled off the rightfield wall. Bryce Harper got hit by a pitch. J.T. Realmuto sent a two-run double to left-center. Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer to left. Cesar Hernandez walked. Aaron Altherr’s grounder went through Rosario’s legs. Maikel Franco smacked a three-run homer to center. Matz and Nimmo left the game, Gagnon and Juan Lagares entered. Nick Pivetta, the opposing pitcher, struck out swinging, the Phillies’ first out. McCutchen doubled. Segura grounded out to third. Harper walked. Realmuto doubled to left, his second two-run two-bagger of the frame.

Mercy came in the form of a grounder from Kingery. Rosario, fittingly, fielded it cleanly and threw to first to end the frame.

The Phillies’ first-inning totals: 14 batters, 10 runs, five hits.

The Mets’ first-inning totals: two pitchers, three errors, a lot of embarrassment.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For the Mets, 10 runs allowed in the first tied a franchise-worst. On July 19, 1988, the Reds also scored 10 times in the opening inning against the Mets. The starting pitcher that game? Ron Darling, who coincidentally provided the Mets’ only good news Tuesday. SNY announced during the game broadcast that Darling’s surgery to remove a large mass in his chest was successful. If all goes well in his recovery, he expects to return to the booth next month.

Matz’s implosion, assisted by the defense, upped his ERA from 1.65 to 4.96.

The Mets’ rotation has a collective 5.62 ERA and is averaging 4.9 innings per start, both among the worst in baseball. The starters have contributed quality starts — at least six innings, three earned runs or fewer — in just five of 17 games.

The bullpen, conversely, has had to carry a heavy load, throwing 68 innings across those 17 games, among the highest totals in the majors.

To that end, Gagnon provided the Mets with 5 1/3 important innings of relief, making a de facto start on three days of rest and saving much of the rest of the bullpen. He threw 97 pitches, allowed six runs (five runs) and struck out five (one walk).