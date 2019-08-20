If this homestand is a test for the Mets, so far they are passing with flying colors.

They beat the Indians, 9-2, on Tuesday to open a nine-game, 10-day stay in New York. Michael Conforto’s two-run homer in the sixth put the Mets ahead for good, but they poured it on against the Cleveland bullpen to turn a nail-biter into a blowout.

Since their only three-game losing streak of the second half, the Mets have won four of five games to improve to 65-60. They began play Tuesday two games back of a National League wild-card spot.

Manager Mickey Callaway said he wants his team to treat this stretch the same as all the others.

“We have to just play baseball, the way we’ve been playing it since the All-Star break,” Callaway said before the game. “Our guys have to go out there and play the game the right way. Focus on small things, we've got to get ahead when we’re pitching, grind out at-bats when we’re hitting, get a timely hit here and there and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played and we’ll be where we want to be.”

Steven Matz lasted 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned). Cleveland got him for a run in the second (Jason Kipnis homer into the upper deck in right) and the fourth (Kipnis RBI single after Yasiel Puig reached on Todd Frazier’s fielding error).

The game could have gotten away from Matz, who is prone to meltdowns, in the fourth. But it didn’t. Kipnis’ single gave Cleveland two on and none out, one run already in. Matz got the next three batters — Robert Perez flyout, Greg Allen groundout, Shane Bieber strikeout looking — to end the inning.

Consider that escape job — and the game — part of Matz’s second-half resurgence. In seven starts since the All-Star break, he has a 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 38 strikeouts/eight walks. His overall ERA, which was at 4.95 when the Mets put him in the bullpen to end the first half, is down to 4.18.

When the Mets took a sudden lead, manager Mickey Callaway allowed Matz to begin the seventh (which was not the case under similar circumstances last week in Atlanta). Matz got a strikeout to open the inning, but allowed an infield single and a walk before getting pulled at 98 pitches. Justin Wilson entered and struck out Francisco Lindor and Oscar Mercado to strand Matz’s runners.

The Indians’ Bieber, the MVP of the All-Star Game in Cleveland last month, allowed four runs (two earned) in six innings. He struck out seven, walked one and yielded four hits — including a pair of long balls that produced all of the Mets’ runs against him.

In the second, J.D. Davis launched a two-run home run to straightaway center for a Mets lead. It was his first at-bat back in the lineup after being limited to pinch-hit duties Saturday and Sunday because of a tight right calf. After Davis tested the calf Tuesday afternoon, Callaway plugged him back into the lineup with an immediate payoff.

In the sixth, the Mets capitalized on a brutal missed catch by leftfielder Mercado with a pair of unearned runs. Joe Panik wound up on second after the routine pop-up became a two-base error, the ball falling into and popping out of Mercado’s glove. That led to Conforto getting a chance with two outs, and he sent a fly ball into the Mets’ bullpen in rightfield. Cleveland's rightfielder Puig barely moved on the play.

Conforto is up to 27 home runs, one shy of the career-high total he posted last year.