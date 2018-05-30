Steven Matz is day-to-day with a non-severe finger strain and will not go on the disabled list, Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Wednesday night’s game in Atlanta.

Callaway said he is unsure if Matz will miss a start but are hopeful he won’t have to.

Matz left Tuesday night’s start against the Braves in the fourth inning. He said after the game that he hurt himself swinging in the top of the fourth, when the bat flew out of his hand, pushing his middle finger all the way back. Matz doubled shortly after, but the pain soon set in.

“I didn’t feel anything at first,” he said. “It started to throb a little bit out there [on second base]. Then I started to throw a couple pitches and felt it.”

Matz, up until then, had been brilliant, allowing no runs, one hit and two walks, with two strikeouts in his three innings.

With Laura Albanese