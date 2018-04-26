ST. LOUIS — Steven Matz and Mickey Callaway had a “good talk” Thursday morning, the manager said, and the Mets have no plans to skip Matz in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday at home against the Braves.

Matz struggled Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing seven runs (three earned) in 3 1/3 innings. Callaway pointed to a particular play in the third inning — a sacrifice bunt that Matz threw wide of first base for an error — as the start of Matz’s unraveling.

The issue seems to be a mental one.

“The good thing is he has recognized, or is recognizing, what is going on, that things are speeding up and he’s having trouble slowing them down when things start to go bad,” Callaway said. “That’s probably the first step. He’s never really thought about this before.

“He and [pitching coach Dave Eiland] are going to work diligently in between starts to try to put him in a better place to go out there and keep his mind where it needs to be.”

Callaway made the point that Matz, 26, hasn’t pitched a ton as a professional. A 2009 draft pick, Matz didn’t debut until 2012 and is up to just 654 professional innings across seven seasons. His single-season high was 140 2/3 innings in 2014 across two minor-league levels.

“Back in the day, most teams wouldn’t even put him in the big leagues yet because he hadn’t filled an innings quota in the minor leagues,” Callaway said. “He’s still young, he’s got a lot to learn and we’re going to get him where he needs to be.”

An off day Monday offers the Mets rotation flexibility if they want it. Callaway said the Mets don’t plan to skip Matz’s spot, but he played it coy when asked outright if Matz will definitely get the ball on his turn.

“We’ll put the probables [pitchers] out in a couple of days,” Callaway said.