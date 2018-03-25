PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Steven Matz looked ready to go as he threw four shutout innings Sunday in the Mets’ 4-3 victory over the Marlins in their exhibition season finale at First Data Field.

Matz, who will start the third game of the season next Sunday against St. Louis, allowed two hits, walked one and struck out four. He finished spring training with a 6.30 ERA but recovered after giving up 10 runs in 1 2⁄3 innings in his first two outings. In his last four starts, Matz’s ERA was 1.96.

“I feel ready,” he said. “I feel healthy and strong and I feel like I’ve got my command, which is huge, especially on the fastball. So I’m feeling good.”

Matz was perfect and struck out four in the first three innings. Yoenis Cespedes threw a runner out at the plate for the second out of the fourth inning.

Matz, however, is undecided about one thing: whether to keep the scraggly beard he has been growing during spring training.

“It’s still pretty weak,” he said. “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Noah splits a nail

Opening Day starter Noah Syndergaard split a nail on his right middle finger while pitching Saturday. “He was supposed to get something to cover it up,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “We need to make sure we take care of it, that’s for sure. Those things have been issues for pitchers in the past. I’m not sure how much he’s battled that in the past. But we have to keep an eye on it. Make sure we stay on top of it.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mets sign Abad

The Mets signed lefthander Fernando Abad to a minor-league contract. Abad, 32, was 2-1 with one save and a 3.30 ERA in 48 games with the Red Sox last season. He was released from Phillies camp March 21. Jerry Blevins is the Mets’ lone lefty in the bullpen.

HoJo update

Former Mets player and coach Howard Johnson was released from an Arizona hospital after suffering several fractures in his left cheekbone when he was hit by a foul ball during an exhibition game Saturday. Johnson, 57, is the Rangers’ Triple-A hitting coach. The club said he is not expected to need surgery.