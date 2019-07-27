The Mets’ rotation these days is full of headline-grabbers. Most notable in the immediate-term is Zack Wheeler, a pending free agent who is likely to be traded in the coming days. And then there is Noah Syndergaard, who is less likely to be traded but is nonetheless the center of many rumors. And Jacob deGrom, who has his ERA down to 2.86 and is lingering on the periphery of the NL Cy Young picture. And Jason Vargas, who has also drawn some trade interest.

But don’t forget about Steven Matz. Given the questions surrounding the starting staff in 2020, a season in which the Mets say they plan to contend for the playoffs, Matz’s importance and prominence is due to only rise. And that will be even truer if he can extend this strong start to his second half.

Matz tossed the first shutout of his career in the Mets’ 3-0 win against the Pirates on Saturday night. Needing only 99 pitches to carve up the Pittsburgh lineup for nine innings, Matz allowed five hits and walked none. He struck out seven, including six looking.

The Mets (49-55) have won four of their past five games and have clinched another series win as well as an above-.500 homestand that ends Sunday.

Matz has a 1.89 ERA in three starts since the All-Star break — a significant improvement over the way he finished the first half, when a 7.36 ERA in June meant a quick stint in the bullpen.

The Pirates’ only baserunner early was Josh Bell, who reached on Todd Frazier’s fielding error in the second. Bryan Reynolds grounded into a double play as Matz continued to face the minimum number of batters.

The Pirates’ first hit came with one out in the fourth, when Melky Cabrera doubled to left-center. He didn’t advance.

Matz faced minor trouble from there, but always escaped. With runners on the corners and one out in the sixth, Cabrera grounded into a double play. When Reynolds singled and advanced on Wilson Ramos’ passed ball in the seventh, Matz got a pop-out from Jose Osuna.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As Matz walked off the mound with what was already a career-high-tying eight innings, the Citi Field crowd gave him a standing ovation. Nobody was warming up in the Mets’ bullpen, making clear that Matz would get a shot at finishing what he started.

For much of the night, Pittsburgh righthander Trevor Williams was about as good as Matz. He finished seven innings having allowed three runs, four hits and two walks. He struck out seven. The Mets didn’t get a hit until the fifth, when J.D. Davis double to right-center with two outs.

The Mets struck for a run in the sixth, when Michael Conforto planted a solo homer into the upper deck in rightfield. Davis gave Matz some wriggle room with a two-run shot to center in the seventh.

Davis’ long ball was his 10th of the year, giving the Mets eight players in double-digits. The franchise record is 10 players with 10 or more homers, though after Robinson Cano (nine) the next closest to that mark is Adeiny Hechavarria (five).

With Dominic Smith sidelined indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right foot, Davis stands to get more playing time — especially at Citi Field, where he had a team-high 1.056 OPS entering play Saturday. He has reached base in each of his past dozen starts at home.