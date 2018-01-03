The offseason has become marrying season around the major leagues and Mets lefthander Steven Matz has joined Bryce Harper, Justin Verlander and Mike Trout as baseball’s most notable newlyweds.

Matz, 26, married country music singer Taylor Cain, 28, Dec. 9 in Nauvoo, Alabama. The couple will spend the offseason in their new home in Nashville, Tennessee. Matz, who grew up in Stony Brook and pitched at Ward Melville High School, also has an apartment in Long Island City.

‘I feel very blessed,’’ Matz said Wednesday from Nashville. “It really is amazing that I made it to the major leagues and I’ve got a wonderful wife.”

The couple registered at Target and Amazon.com and detailed their wedding arrangements on a site called marrychristmatz.com.

Matz was introduced to Cain by Mets infielder T.J. Rivera and his wife, Ashton, who attended college with Cain at Troy University in Alabama.

“They just hooked us up,’’ Matz said.

Matz proposed to Cain on Nov. 12, 2016 at a friend’s house in Yaphank. He flew her family in from Alabama to witness the proposal on a dock overlooking a serene pond.

“Me and a couple of my other buddies lived there,’’ Matz said. “It’s just pretty out there. That’s where I proposed because it’s one of my favorite places on Long Island.’’

Matz thought back to November, 2015, when, after the couple returned from a trip from Honduras to help impoverished children, Cain became seriously ill with kidney problems in Nashville.

“That was a really scary time,’’ Matz said. “It kind of caught us all off guard, out of nowhere. It wasn’t looking good for a while. Then the doctor literally said with a tear in his eye, ‘you are healed, this is a miracle.’ That’s what the doctor said when they found out it wasn’t a permanent injury to her kidneys.

“That was a crazy time. I got really close to her family during that time; we were always in the hospital together. The cause was never determined. She is 100 percent now.’’

Cain sings and plays lead guitar in her family’s band, which includes sister Madison and brother Logan. The Cains Trio has described their music as “The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac meets Echosmith.”

Matz said his musical taste ranges from “A lot of Christian music to some country music and classic rock.’’

Mets teammates Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo attended the wedding. Matz is recovering from surgery last August to reposition the irritated ulnar nerve in his left elbow. DeGrom had the same surgery on his right elbow in 2016.

“He pretty much told me it was fairly simple and after a couple of months he was feeling really good,’’ Matz said of a conversation with deGrom. “I’ve been throwing for a pretty good while now. I’ve been playing catch and working out just as I normally would in an offseason trying to get ready for this year. I anticipate being ready when spring training starts. I’m coming in healthy.’’

Wisam Dakwar, the owner of Se-Port Deli in East Setauket, where Matz and his high school teammates often visited and has a hero named after Matz, was excited when he learned of the marriage.

“Maybe we’ll do a Mrs. Matz hero for a day to celebrate,” he said. “Hopefully if they have kids, their children will grow up to be another champion and another hero.”

With Michael Gavin