The Mets pulled out of their nosedive by snatching the final game in the Citi Field installment of the 2018 Subway Series on Sunday night.

The Mets had lost eight in a row and were on the verge of equaling the worst homestand in franchise history (0-9) when Seth Lugo, Todd Frazier, Robert Gsellman and Anthony Swarzak each put a hand on the stick and pulled back. Their performances carried the Mets to a 2-0 win over the Yankees before 36,171.

Lugo (2-1) — making the spot start for injured Noah Syndergaard — pitched six scoreless innings and left with a lead after Frazier’s two-run homer off Luis Severino in the fifth. Gsellman came out of the bullpen for two scoreless innings and Swarzak pitched the ninth to complete the three-hit shutout and earn his first save.

The Mets have found numerous ways to waste strong starting pitching during the past three weeks, and they gave it a heck of a try in the eighth inning. Miguel Andujar singled with one out when Yankees manager Aaron Boone sent up Aaron Judge to pinch hit for reliever Adam Warren.

Judge hit a potential double-play grounder to shortstop Amed Rosario, who fired to second. Jose Reyes — playing second after a hamstring injury forced Asdrubal Cabrera out of the game in the fourth — caught the ball and threw wildly toward first base. The Yankees spotted that Reyes never touched the base before making the throw and — after an official review of 2:35 — Andujar was ruled safe at second.

The double error by Reyes brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Gsellman escaped by getting Gleyber Torres to foul out and Brett Gardner to fly out.

In the ninth, Swarzak struck out Giancarlo Stanton and allowed a walk to Greg Bird before Gary Sanchez lined into a game-ending double play. Frazier gloved the liner and fired to catch Bird off first base for the final out.

Severino (9-2, 2.27 ERA) took his first loss since April 10 as the Yankees’ winning streak ended at four games.

The Mets had lost all nine games of a homestand in 1979. They didn’t equal it but still aren’t managing much offense. They have scored eight runs in their last 69 innings.

Lugo came up huge in his second spot start in two weeks for the Mets. A top performer out of the bullpen all season, he allowed two hits and tied a career high with eight strikeouts. Combined with his spot start May 31 against the Cubs, Lugo has thrown 10 scoreless innings as a starter.

He got the call for this start on Friday when Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Noah Syndergaard would not make his scheduled return from the disabled list because of swelling in his injured index finger. He threw 60 pitches against the Cubs, was projected for 75 to 80 against the Yankees and got Giancarlo Stanton looking at a called third strike with his 84th pitch.

The Mets suffered the first dent of the game when Cabrera injured his left hamstring breaking out of the batter’s box on a first-inning groundout. Cabrera actually made it back onto the field for the top of the second and grounded out again in the third before Reyes replaced him in the field for the Yankees’ fourth.

Severino, who came into the game 7-0 with a 1.85 ERA in his previous 10 starts, did not look like his dominating self from the start. He walked two Mets in the first inning, retired the side in order only in the second, and allowed two runs in the fifth. Reyes laced a two-out single to right and Frazier followed by hitting a 1-and-2 slider over the wall in left-center for a 2-0 lead.

Severino allowed five hits and two walks, striking out seven in five innings. Chasen Shreve replaced him in the sixth.