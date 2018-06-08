TODAY'S PAPER
Subway Series: Yankees vs. Mets

The Yankees beat the Mets, 4-1, in the Subway Series opener on Friday at Citi Field. The three-game set continues Saturday.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner celebrates his two-run home
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner celebrates his two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Mets with Aaron Judge at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka scores a run past
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka scores a run past Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco on a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge follows through on a
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge follows through on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto makes a catch for
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto makes a catch for an out during the second inning against the Yankees at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner makes a catch in
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner makes a catch in the second inning for an out against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka flies out in the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka flies out in the third inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers in the second
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers in the second inning against the Yankees at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner singles in the fourth
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner singles in the fourth inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera completes a double
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera completes a double play in the fourth inning after forcing out Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers in the first
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers in the first inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

