Subway Series: Yankees vs. Mets

The Yankees beat the Mets, 4-1, in the Subway Series opener on Friday at Citi Field. The three-game set continues Saturday.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner celebrates his two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Mets with Aaron Judge at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka scores a run past Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco on a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge follows through on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto makes a catch for an out during the second inning against the Yankees at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner makes a catch in the second inning for an out against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka flies out in the third inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers in the second inning against the Yankees at Citi Field on Friday.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner singles in the fourth inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera completes a double play in the fourth inning after forcing out Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner at Citi Field on Friday.