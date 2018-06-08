The cagiest veteran of the Subway Series left his mark on this season’s opener. Brett Gardner, appearing in his 40th contest between the city rivals but perhaps getting his only start in this three-game set at Citi Field, broke the firm grip of Mets ace Jacob deGrom with a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 4-1 victory Friday night before a sellout crowd of 42,961 at Citi Field.

DeGrom seemed to be tacking on another brilliant performance in a scintillating season. He rolled in having allowed one run or fewer in a franchise-record eight straight starts and looked to be extending that streak. But Gleyber Torres hit a two-out single in the eighth to bring up Gardner, who Yankees manager Aaron Boone said will not start Saturday or Sunday. Gardner drove a 1-and-0 pitch over the rightfield fence for his fifth home run and a 3-1 lead. He is 32-for-88 (.364) in his last 21 games.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer down the leftfield line off reliever Paul Sewald in the ninth. It was his 15th homer of the season, his 22nd home run at Citi Field — the most by any visiting player — and the Yankees’ major league-leading 100th homer of the season.

Aroldis Chapman began the bottom of the ninth by hitting Brandon Nimmo with his second pitch and allowing an infield single by Asdrubal Cabrera, but Michael Conforto lined out to center, Todd Frazier grounded into a forceout at second and Jay Bruce flied to right to end it.

Since their 9-9 start, the Yankees (41-18) are 32-9. The Mets (27-33) have lost seven straight games and have scored eight runs in the process. They have not scored more than one run in their last five games.

There was much that was new about this edition of the Subway Series, including new managers Boone and Mickey Callaway and the Yankees’ Neil Walker and the Mets’ Frazier switching sides. However, the team’s recent themes continued: The Yankees are still wearing down pitchers and breaking through to prevail, and the Mets still are not lending any support to their strong starting pitching.

“Even when pitchers have held us down, more often than not we’ve at least gotten them out of the game or made it difficult on them and eventually broke through at some point,” Boone said before first pitch.

The news was not all good for the Yankees, though.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka — who pitched very well after allowing a leadoff home run by Nimmo in the first inning — had to leave the game after experiencing tightness in both hamstrings after scoring the tying run on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Tanaka, who allowed one run, one hit and one walk and struck out eight in five innings, will be re-evaluated on Saturday, the Yankees said.

DeGrom (4-1) allowed three runs (two earned), four hits and two walks in eight innings. He struck out eight. Before Gardner homered, he had allowed three earned runs and 36 hits in 55 innings, striking out 75, in his last nine games.

The Mets were desperate for any semblance of offense after scoring one run in their previous 35 innings, and got some right out of the gate. Nimmo hit Tanaka’s second pitch for his eighth home run and a 1-0 lead. The shot to right — measured at 397 feet, according to Statcast — landed in the first rows of the second deck.

Home runs have been Tanaka’s bugaboo. He allowed a homer for the sixth straight start, and at the point that Nimmo went deep, Tanaka had allowed 16 in 67 2⁄3 innings. He was very sharp after that, though. He didn’t allow another hit and had to face only 15 Mets to get the next 15 outs, a run that stopped when he got hurt on the bases.

DeGrom had the Yankees completely throttled through the first five innings. He didn’t allow a hit until Gardner led off the fourth with a single to right over the glove of leaping second baseman Cabrera and faced the minimum entering the sixth inning.

Then the Yankees drew even and Tanaka got hurt. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez muffed Tanaka’s high bouncer to his glove side to open the door. Torres followed with a single to center and Gardner worked deGrom for a five-pitch walk to load the bases.

Opposing hitters were 0-for-12 with nine strikeouts when facing deGrom with the bases loaded this season, but Judge lofted a sacrifice fly down the rightfield line. Bruce’s throw came in on the first-base side of home plate and Tanaka raced home to score, crossing the plate without a slide. He appeared to stumble slightly on the way home, though, and did not throw another pitch. Jonathan Holder was on the mound when the Yankees went out for the bottom of the inning.