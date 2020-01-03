Brian Schneider named manager of Syracuse Mets

Former Mets catcher Brian Schneider has been named the new manager of the Triple-A Syracuse Mets on Friday, the team confirmed.

Schneider, 43, replaces Tony DeFranceso, who was named to Carlos Beltran’s big-league staff last month as the new first base and catching coach. Schneider was represented by then-agent and current Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen during his playing career.

Schneider had been the catching coach for the Miami Marlins for the past four seasons, working on Don Mattingly’s staff.

Schneider played 13 seasons in the major leagues as a catcher with the Expos, Nationals, Mets and Phillies.

The Mets acquired Schneider and outfielder Ryan Church from the Nationals for then-prized prospect Lastings Milledge, an outfielder, on Nov. 30, 2007. Schneider spent two injury-plagued seasons with the Mets. He played in 110 games in his first season in 2008, hitting .257 with nine home runs and 38 RBI. He played in just 59 games in 2009, hitting .218 with three home runs and 24 RBI. He signed with the Phillies as free agent on Dec. 1, 2009.

Schneider was the first Met to score a run at Citi Field in a 6-5 loss to the Padres on April 13, 2009.