Amazin’ what a day of rest can do.

Fresh off a rainout Friday night — breaking up a stretch of 18 games in 17 days, with no scheduled days off — the Mets put together one of their more well-rounded efforts in recent weeks, an 8-3 win over the Yankees on Saturday.

Brandon Nimmo (3-for-6) and Jeurys Familia (1 1/3 perfect innings) had successful appearances in their first game back from the injured list. Dominic Smith collected three hits and three RBIs, Francisco Lindor two hits and two walks. And Taijuan Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth, finishing 5 2/3 innings with two runs allowed.

That was more than enough for the Mets (42-36) to pick up their second win in six games in the past week. The Yankees (41-40) have lost six of seven.

The Mets are 33-6 when scoring at least four runs.

The Mets broke through against lefthander Jordan Montgomery for three runs in 4 1/3 innings. All of them scored in the fifth inning, when five consecutive batters reached base: Nimmo (single), Lindor (single), Smith (RBI single), Pete Alonso (walk) and James McCann (RBI single). Reliever Lucas Luetge’s wild pitch allowed Smith to score.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They blew it open with five runs in the sixth. Smith (two-run double) and Kevin Pillar (two-run single) had the big blows.

Walker walked two, struck out five and worked around a high pitch count throughout his outing, so it was unlikely that he would have come close to finishing the game even if the Yankees remained hitless.

Aaron Judge relieved that tension with a 387-foot blast to rightfield to end the shutout bid along with the no-hitter. Giancarlo Stanton also singled, ending Walker’s day at 106 pitches, and scored when Miguel Castro allowed all three of his batters to reach base.

With a 2.44 ERA, Walker was tied with the Padres’ Yu Darvish for ninth in the National League at the time his line was completed. Marcus Stroman, who pitches Sunday, is 11th at 2.45.

Both are candidates to join Jacob deGrom as All-Stars. Starting position players were revealed Thursday — the Mets had none — and reserves and pitchers will be named Sunday.

Familia inherited Castro’s brushfire and was able to stamp it out. With two on and two out in an 8-3 game, he struck out Miguel Andujar to end the inning. He followed with a scoreless seventh inning that included strikeouts of DJ LeMahieu and Judge.