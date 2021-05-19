ATLANTA — Another day, another injury for the Mets.

Righthander Taijuan Walker landed on the injured list with left side tightness Wednesday, team decision-makers preferring to be cautious — as they were with ace Jacob deGrom — with the issue that forced Walker out of his Monday start after just three innings.

Walker is the Mets’ 14th player on the major-league IL.

During his past couple of starts, Walker experienced the side tightness, which built over the course of his outing. Manager Luis Rojas said he does not feel it between appearances.

"He doesn’t get to the point where he’s sore. He gets to the point where he’s tight," Rojas said. "What they’re going to try to figure out is what is it that he’s doing that’s causing this. That’s why we’re taking the IL approach with him to make him come in and prevent anything major from happening."

As is the case with deGrom and his tight lower back, the Mets believe Walker’s problem has something to do with his mechanics being off. They plan to closely examine video and monitor Walker’s delivery in ensuing catch/bullpen sessions.

That leaves the Mets with just two starting pitchers: David Peterson, who pitched Wednesday against the Braves, and Marcus Stroman, who is scheduled to do so Friday against the Marlins.

The Mets have not named starters for Saturday or Sunday. Lefthanded prospect Thomas Szapucki, however, did not start for Triple-A Syracuse as scheduled Wednesday.

Signs of Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard’s return from Tommy John surgery became more real Wednesday.

In his first minor-league rehabilitation assignment, Syndergaard tossed four scoreless innings for Low-A St. Lucie, allowing one hit and striking out five (zero walks). He threw 44 pitches.

A scout in attendance said Syndergaard’s fastball was 93-95 mph, which is lower than normal but not unusually so for a pitcher’s first performance in 14 months. Rojas said he was told 94-97.

"He looks strong, looks healthy," the scout said. "He’s not overthrowing, which is a good thing."

Rojas said: "He threw really well. That’s all I got. Strikes, quick, in and out, so it was a very successful start."

Daily deGrom

DeGrom will make a rehab start for St. Lucie on Thursday. The Mets don’t want to activate him until they are sure his delivery and back are OK.

Rojas would not commit to deGrom needing only this one minor-league game before returning.

"We want to see him facing batters, we want to ramp up the competition level with him," Rojas said. "Just to work, pay attention to his mechanics and do the in-between-start routine that he does and have him go face live batters."

The St. Lucie Mets this week are playing Jupiter, the Marlins’ affiliate. In consecutive days, Miami’s minor-leaguers will have faced Seth Lugo, Syndergaard and deGrom.

Roster rejiggering

Wednesday’s round of reactions featured outfielder Cameron Maybin being added to the 26-man roster, a day after the Mets acquired him from the Cubs for $1.

Maybin, who was batting .103 for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs before joining the Mets, batted third and played leftfield against Atlanta.

Additionally, Syracuse relievers Sam McWilliams and Stephen Tarpley were placed on the COVID-19 IL. That does not necessarily mean either tested positive; teams are allowed to use that tag for players who are experiencing vaccine side effects or were a close contact of someone who tested positive.

That opened two spots on the 40-man roster. Maybin filled one of them.

Buckle up

After Thursday, the Mets will have just three days off until the All-Star break. They will play 51 games in 52 days during that stretch.