If there was any remaining doubt about why the Mets say they want and need more starting pitching, consider their 6-3 loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

Righthander Taijuan Walker got rocked, again, for five runs in five innings. That was his third stinker of a start in a row since the All-Star break, causing his ERA to balloon from 2.50 to 3.71.

That his latest ugliness came in the Mets’ final game before the trade deadline, which is 4 p.m. Friday, only underscored the front office’s oft-stated primary objective: Obtain rotation help.

As of early Thursday afternoon, team president Sandy Alderson, acting general manager Zack Scott and the rest of their baseball operations department did not appear close to closing a deal, though that comes with the usual cliché-but-true caveats: All that can change with just one phone call.

The Mets’ loss also meant they dropped the five-game series. But they maintained their hold on first place in the NL East, four games ahead of the Phillies (pending the outcome of their game later) and Atlanta.

Looking to re-find his All-Star form, Walker seemed to be doing just that, holding Atlanta to one baserunner (a walk) through three innings. But then regression returned in the fourth via a two-run home run from Austin Riley and a solo shot — scorched into the upper deck in rightfield — by Abraham Almonte.

Atlanta strung together four singles, none of them hit particularly hard, for two more runs in the fifth.

Walker, the Mets’ second-best starter most of the season, has allowed 16 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings since the All-Star break. That makes for a 15.43 ERA.

Pete Alonso provided the offensive highlight: a two-run homer crushed into the third deck in rightfield in the fifth inning.

That ended the outing of Atlanta lefthander Drew Smyly, who gave up three runs in four innings-plus. It could have been more, but the Mets stranded two runners in scoring position in Smyly’s 31-pitch opening inning.

In tossing a scoreless ninth inning in his major-league debut, Akeem Bostick became the 56th player used by the Mets this year, matching the franchise record set in 2018. Carlos Carrasco is set to be the record-breaker when he gets the start Friday night.