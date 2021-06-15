The Mets had some hopes when they signed Taijuan Walker, though, in retrospect, they were modest ones.

They wanted him to be a solid option for the bottom of the rotation. They hoped the injuries that plagued him in 2018 and 2019 wouldn’t follow him to Flushing. And they hoped that his COVID-shortened 2020 season wasn’t a fluke – the one where he compiled a 2.70 ERA over 11 starts.

What they didn’t expect, maybe, was a resurgence of a pitcher that was once considered one of the top prospects in the sport, and an absolute anchor on a rotation that’s dealt with injuries significant enough to unmoor any team. But that’s what they got, and it was never more evident than it was on Tuesday, in the Mets 3-2 win over the Cubs at Citi Field.

The Cubs did nearly tie it in the ninth off Seth Lugo: Wilson Contreras single with one out and Eric Sogard hit a deep double to center. The Cubs sent pinch runner Jake Marisnick from first, but Luis Guillorme gunned him down at home on the relay from Kevin Pillar. Jason Heyward walked but Lugo, in to close because Edwin Diaz had pitched three times in the last four days, then struck out Sergio Alcantara for the six-out save. It was the seventh six-out save of his career.

This is the first time the Mets have been nine games over .500 since the end of the 2019 season. It was their seventh win in the last nine games and they’ve now been in first place since May 8, their longest stretch in first since 2015.

And Walker, who came into the game with the seventh-best ERA in the majors, made easy work of the first-place Cubs, allowing two runs and five hits with no walks and a career-high 12 strikeouts over seven innings.

He earned his 600th career strikeout and put together his ninth ever game of 10 strikeouts or more, with the last one coming in 2017. His only mistake was in the third, when Walker’s 93-mph slider caught the heart of the plate and Javier Baez deposited it in left-center for a two-run homer.

The Mets got it back in the bottom of the inning, though.

With Francisco Lindor at first with one out, Dominic Smith poked a double past a shifted Patrick Wisdom at third. Pete Alonso then lined a single to center to tie the game at 2. They took the lead in the fifth, again courtesy of Alonso. First, Jonathan Villar stroked a one-out single against starter Alec Mills, and then Lindor followed with a single of his own, this time, off reliever Rex Brothers. Brothers walked Smith (and nearly beaned him in the process), and Alonso hit a sacrifice fly to left for the 3-2 lead. The Mets would get no more, though, as Brothers struck out Billy McKinney.

The top four in the Mets order – Villar, Lindor, Smith and Alonso – combined to go 5-for-11 with all three runs and RBIs.

Meanwhile, Walker continued what’s been a career-best start to his season. Going into the game, his ERA (2.07), WHIP (1.03) and strikeout percentage (24.9%) are his best through 11 starts. The Mets have won 10 of the 12 games he’s pitched. His ERA actually increased to 2.12 after Tuesday’s start, while his WHIP went down to 1.00.