ATLANTA — Taijuan Walker is questionable for his next start after a "clean" MRI on Tuesday, Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

That there was nothing wrong with Walker after he left his start Monday because of left side tightness — an issue he has dealt with for a couple of weeks, he said — was a relief for the Mets, who have 13 players on the injured list.

Still, Rojas called Walker "day-to-day" as the Mets try to figure out the source of the problem, which bothers Walker only when he pitches, not between starts.

"Taijuan feels great today," Rojas said. "[Walker] said that they’re just going to watch video, pay attention to his mechanics, see if there’s anything that’s causing this to tighten up throughout his outing."

Walker has a 2.05 ERA, sixth in the NL.

H2oh no

After a rash of soft-tissue injuries, the Mets will aim to measure players’ daily hydration levels, Rojas said. That is in addition to "different conversations" about other parts of training, such as stretching and warming up.

"We are talking about new ideas that we can incorporate along the way, even as the season is going, just to prevent some of these things," Rojas said. "Because there are some cases recently."

Daily deGrom

Jacob deGrom [tight lower back] threw his bullpen session as scheduled Tuesday.

"Thumbs up for that," Rojas said.

Rojas said the Mets have a plan for him but will wait to reveal it until they know deGrom still feels fine Wednesday. Among the options mentioned by the manager: a longer bullpen session, a rehabilitation assignment or major-league game (with a pitch count).

PCA out

Outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong will have surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn labrum and damaged cartilage. He is not expected to play again this season.

Crow-Armstrong, 19, was the club’s first-round draft pick last year.

This is the second significant injury to one of the Mets’ top prospects this month, after doctors determined righthander Matt Allan needs Tommy John surgery.

Extra bases

Seth Lugo threw four pitches in a perfect inning for Low-A St. Lucie, his first rehab appearance . . . Although the Mets on Monday were waiting on second opinions on Michael Conforto (strained right hamstring) and Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring), Rojas declined to discuss what they learned regarding the severity of the injuries . . . The Giants claimed righthander Trevor Hildenberger off waivers from the Mets . . . Johneshwy Fargas on his debut and first hit Monday: "It was something I really didn’t feel before. It was great. I don’t know how to explain it. A lot of feelings."