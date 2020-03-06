TODAY'S PAPER
Mets send Tim Tebow to minor-league camp

Tim Tebow had two hits in 13 at-bats

Tim Tebow had two hits in 13 at-bats this spring. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Tim Tebow was sent to minor-league camp on Friday as the Mets made their first cuts of spring training.

Tebow, 32, had two hits in 13 at-bats – including a home run – in his fourth spring training with the Mets. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback can still appear in major-league spring training games.

Tebow is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse. In 2019, he hit .163 with four home runs, 19 RBIs and 98 strikeouts in 77 games for Syracuse before a hand injury ended his season in July.

The other cuts: pitchers Stephen Gonsalves, Thomas Szapucki, Jordan Humphreys, Franklyn Kilome, Matt Blackham, Nick Rumbelow, Francisco Ríos and Stephen Nogosek and catchers David Rodríguez and Austin Bossart.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

