PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Tim Tebow was sent to minor-league camp on Friday as the Mets made their first cuts of spring training.
Tebow, 32, had two hits in 13 at-bats – including a home run – in his fourth spring training with the Mets. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback can still appear in major-league spring training games.
Tebow is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse. In 2019, he hit .163 with four home runs, 19 RBIs and 98 strikeouts in 77 games for Syracuse before a hand injury ended his season in July.
The other cuts: pitchers Stephen Gonsalves, Thomas Szapucki, Jordan Humphreys, Franklyn Kilome, Matt Blackham, Nick Rumbelow, Francisco Ríos and Stephen Nogosek and catchers David Rodríguez and Austin Bossart.
