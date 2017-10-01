PHILADELPHIA — Terry Collins, the longest-tenured manager in Mets history, will announce after Sunday’s season finale against the Phillies that he will not return to that role next season, a source confirmed. However, the 68-year-old will stay within the organization in a front-office capacity.

The agreement, first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, ends not only his seven-year stay as Mets manager but brings resolution to what was increasingly becoming a bitter breakup.

On Friday, Newsday detailed dysfunction within the organization, which included strained relationships between Collins, some of his own players, and the front office that he will now join. Some of the contention stemmed from various attempts in the past to dismiss Collins, efforts that were regularly thwarted by team owner Fred Wilpon, sources said.

Collins’ contract is set to expire at season’s end and the Mets had no intention of renewing it. Meanwhile, the manager had no plans of stepping down or retiring, which would have forced a dismissal.

Now, Collins has agreed to stay on with the Mets despite giving up the manager’s chair.

Entering Sunday’s game against the Phillies, Collins was 551-582 as the Mets’ skipper, with his tenure beginning in 2011. He guided the team to the World Series in 2015 and to the National League wild-card game in 2016.

The Mets entered this season with grand expectations but faltered beneath the weight of injuries. They began the final day of a nightmarish season at 70-91, their first 90-loss season since going 70-92 in 2009.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Now, the Mets can begin a search for Collins’ replacement. According to sources, team officials had already begun doing leg work on a wide list of candidates, which includes current hitting coach Kevin Long.