Three keys for the Mets in the Subway Series

Time for Cespedes

Yoenis Cespedes, out since mid-May with a strained right hip flexor/quad, is expected to be activated Friday, a source said. After Cespedes’ rehab assignment this week — including playing nine innings at first base Wednesday for the GCL Mets — his return will add some major thump to a lineup that largely has lacked it.

Pitching, pitching, pitching

The Mets have the on-paper starting pitching advantage Friday (Noah Syndergaard vs. Domingo German), Saturday (Steven Matz vs. Sonny Gray) and Sunday (Jacob deGrom vs. Masahiro Tanaka). Can the inconsistent lineup and hit-or-miss bullpen carry their weight? Last month at Citi Field, the Mets beat only All-Star Luis Severino, who the Yankees didn’t feel obligated to start this time around.

Road sweet road

At Citi Field, the Mets hit .211 with a .287 OBP and .341 slugging percentage — all well below major-league average. On the road, those numbers jump to an above-average .246/.328/.420. Which version of the Mets will show up this weekend? Technically, they are the road team, but they will maintain pieces of their home routine.