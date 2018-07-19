TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Three keys for the Mets in the Subway Series

Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes scores a run against

Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes scores a run against the Rockies at Citi Field on May 6. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

Time for Cespedes

Yoenis Cespedes, out since mid-May with a strained right hip flexor/quad, is expected to be activated Friday, a source said. After Cespedes’ rehab assignment this week — including playing nine innings at first base Wednesday for the GCL Mets — his return will add some major thump to a lineup that largely has lacked it.

Pitching, pitching, pitching

The Mets have the on-paper starting pitching advantage Friday (Noah Syndergaard vs. Domingo German), Saturday (Steven Matz vs. Sonny Gray) and Sunday (Jacob deGrom vs. Masahiro Tanaka). Can the inconsistent lineup and hit-or-miss bullpen carry their weight? Last month at Citi Field, the Mets beat only All-Star Luis Severino, who the Yankees didn’t feel obligated to start this time around.

Road sweet road

At Citi Field, the Mets hit .211 with a .287 OBP and .341 slugging percentage — all well below major-league average. On the road, those numbers jump to an above-average .246/.328/.420. Which version of the Mets will show up this weekend? Technically, they are the road team, but they will maintain pieces of their home routine.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Nationals Syndergaard eager to make Stadium debut
Giants quarterback Eli Manning during OTAs on June How and when to attend Giants training camp
Quincy Enunwa catches a pass at Jets minicamp How and when to attend Jets training camp
Yankees pitcher Domingo German throws against the Mets Three keys for the Yankees in the Subway Series
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on from the Yankees can improve ‘everywhere,’ says Boone
WFAN radio host Joe Benigno on Dec. 14, Benigno, CBS Radio named in harassment suit