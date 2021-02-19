In adding one of the best remaining free-agent starting pitchers Friday, the Mets finished off their offseason — probably, maybe — and gave themselves the best rotation depth they have had in years.

Righthander Taijuan Walker and the Mets agreed to a contract pending a physical, a source said. The deal is reportedly for two years and $20 million, with a player option for 2023.

A former top-10 prospect in all of baseball, Walker, 28, finally seemed to figure something out last year, posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with the Mariners and Blue Jays. He was particularly good after getting traded to Toronto, for whom he had a 1.37 ERA in a half-dozen starts as the Jays snuck into the playoffs.

With Walker on board, the Mets are looking at an Opening Day starting five of Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Marcus Stroman, Walker and David Peterson. Noah Syndergaard is on schedule for a June return from Tommy John surgery.

Taijuan Walker, RHP Age: 28 Career stats (8 seasons) W-L: 35-34 ERA: 3.84 WHIP: 1.246 IP: 581 2/3 K/9: 8.2 K/BB: 2.87

Their depth starters include Joey Lucchesi, Jordan Yamamoto, Franklyn Kilome, Sean Reid-Foley and Jerad Eickhoff.

That depth will be important as the Mets — and most teams — figure out how to handle pitchers’ workloads after a year in which nobody threw their normal number of innings because of the pandemic-shortened schedule.

Walker, for example, threw 53 1/3 innings — after being hurt for most of 2018-19, when he combined for 14 innings. Typical workload jumps, in addition to his injury history, would suggest he will not be available for the full 30-plus starts.

Peterson, as another example, threw 49 2/3 innings last year, his rookie season. He his career-high is 128 innings, which came in 2018.

And Stroman (opted out due to coronavirus concerns) and Syndergaard (surgery) didn’t pitch at all in 2020.

If this indeed is the Mets’ last major move of the offseason, it was a very busy one, even though they didn’t sign any top-tier free agents.

Walker is the 10th player the Mets signed to a major-league contract this offseason. He follows (in order) Stroman, Sam McWilliams, Trevor May, James McCann, Jose Martinez, Aaron Loup, Albert Almora Jr., Jonathan Villar and Kevin Pillar.

The Mets also added via trades Francisco Lindor, Carrasco, Lucchesi and Yamamoto.

Altogether, when the Pillar and Walker deals become official, the Mets will have turned over nearly half of their 40-man roster in the first three-plus months under owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson.