WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tim Peterson, part of the cadre of Mets relievers competing for two or three spots in the bullpen, had an adventure in the Dominican Republic this past fall, and he’s hoping it will help him win a job in the Mets’ bullpen this spring.

First, the non-pitching. A Washington state kid born and raised who went to college in Kentucky, Peterson spending most of October and November in the Dominican was, let’s say, different.

Peterson, who dabbles in Spanish but is far from fluent, said all of his coaches spoke English, which was fortunate. The crowds, famous for their jubilancy and noise-making, were “crazy,” Peterson said. “Bands going all game long.”

When he strayed away from the resort he was staying at, Casa de Campo, he couldn’t help but notice the ubiquitous stray dogs. Did he adopt one? “I always want to,” Peterson said. But he refrained.

On the streets, there were motorcycle taxis that bring you “pretty much anywhere you want to go” for a dollar, he said.

“We saw five people on a motorcycle one time,” Peterson said, amazed and aghast at the memory. “Three adults, a kid and a baby.”

And then there was the pitching, the part of his experience abroad that might actually help him win a major-league roster spot. Peterson had a 3.07 ERA in 14 games for Toros del Este, striking out 21 batters in 14 2/3 innings. Throughout, the righthander focused on throwing his slider more frequently. He used it only 14.1 percent of the time in the majors last year but is more confident in it now.

“In the past, I’ve thrown it, I was comfortable with it, but last year I just didn’t have the greatest feel for it,” said Peterson, who made his spring debut Sunday with a scoreless inning against the Astros. “I worked on it a lot [in the Dominican]. I was throwing it quite a bit down there, with success. Looking forward to it this year.”

Notes & quotes: Third baseman David Thompson, called up from minor-league camp to start at third base on Monday, hit a three-run homer in the fifth, one of two Mets hits on the day in a 3-3 tie against the Astros. After being in big league camp last spring, Thompson, 25, missed most of the season because of a fractured left hand and surgery to remove bone chips/spurs from his left elbow. “Last year was a tough year (and) I’ve been a little nervous the last few days, so it felt good to perform a little bit today,” Thompson said. … Brandon Nimmo will make his spring debut as the DH in the Mets’ split-squad game at home against the Tigers on Tuesday. Todd Frazier is penciled in for his first game Wednesday.