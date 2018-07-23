TODAY'S PAPER
Tim Tebow to have hand surgery and likely miss rest of season, reports say

Tim Tebow prior to the Eastern League All-Star

Tim Tebow prior to the Eastern League All-Star minor league baseball game, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Tim Tebow likely will miss the remainder of the season with a broken hand, according to multiple reports Monday afternoon.

Tebow, playing for the Mets’ Double-A affiliate in Binghamton, will have surgery to fix a broken hamate bone in his right hand, the reports said. The injury reportedly occurred Friday night.

This season has been something of a breakout year for Tebow, 30, a former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion at Florida. For the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Tebow was hitting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs. The Eastern League All-Star outfielder also had a .336 on-base percentage and a .399 slugging percentage.

