Tim Tebow likely will miss the remainder of the season with a broken hand, according to multiple reports Monday afternoon.

Tebow, playing for the Mets’ Double-A affiliate in Binghamton, will have surgery to fix a broken hamate bone in his right hand, the reports said. The injury reportedly occurred Friday night.

This season has been something of a breakout year for Tebow, 30, a former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion at Florida. For the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Tebow was hitting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs. The Eastern League All-Star outfielder also had a .336 on-base percentage and a .399 slugging percentage.