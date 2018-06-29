TODAY'S PAPER
87° Good Afternoon
87° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets’ Tim Tebow selected to play in Eastern League All-Star Game

Tebow is hitting .261 with five homers and 30 RBIs for Double-A Binghamton.

Tim Tebow, playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies,

Tim Tebow, playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, heads to the plate to bat against the Portland Sea Dogs in a Double-A baseball game Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Binghamton, N.Y. Photo Credit: AP / Matt Smith

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

The Eastern League of Professional Baseball announced on Friday afternoon that Mets prospect Tim Tebow has been named to the Eastern Division All-Star team.

The Eastern League All-Star Game will be played on July 11 at 7 p.m. at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, home to the Trenton Thunder, which serves as the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate.

Tebow is hitting .261 with five home runs and 30 RBIs in 67 games for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Mets’ Double-A team. Tebow has had a strong June, hitting .318 (21-for-66) with a home run and 11 RBIs.

Tebow is one of five Mets prospects from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to make the All-Star roster. Pitchers Nabil Crismatt and Daniel Zamora, catcher Patrick Mazeika and infielder Levi Michael were also selected.

Joining Tebow on the Eastern Division All-Star team will be the top two prospects in the Blue Jays’ system, New Hampshire Fisher Cats infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. New Hampshire infielder Cavan Biggio, tied for the Eastern League lead with 16 home runs, will also participate. Biggio is the son of Astros Hall of Fame second baseman and Long Island native Craig Biggio.

New York Sports

Enes Kanter of the Knicks reacts after a Source: Kanter picks up option to stay with Knicks
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina looks on during a Knicks finalize their summer league roster
Sandy Leon of the Red Sox scores as Yankees ready for midseason showdown vs. Red Sox
CC Sabathia gets the start against the Red CC Sabathia manages a win in charity game
William H. Jenkins Jr. Prosecutor: Janoris Jenkins’ brother arrested
Liberty guard Epiphanny Prince brings the ball up Liberty’s skid hits four after loss to Mystics