The Eastern League of Professional Baseball announced on Friday afternoon that Mets prospect Tim Tebow has been named to the Eastern Division All-Star team.

The Eastern League All-Star Game will be played on July 11 at 7 p.m. at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, home to the Trenton Thunder, which serves as the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate.

Tebow is hitting .261 with five home runs and 30 RBIs in 67 games for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Mets’ Double-A team. Tebow has had a strong June, hitting .318 (21-for-66) with a home run and 11 RBIs.

Tebow is one of five Mets prospects from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to make the All-Star roster. Pitchers Nabil Crismatt and Daniel Zamora, catcher Patrick Mazeika and infielder Levi Michael were also selected.

Joining Tebow on the Eastern Division All-Star team will be the top two prospects in the Blue Jays’ system, New Hampshire Fisher Cats infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. New Hampshire infielder Cavan Biggio, tied for the Eastern League lead with 16 home runs, will also participate. Biggio is the son of Astros Hall of Fame second baseman and Long Island native Craig Biggio.