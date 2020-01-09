Tim Tebow among Mets' spring training invitees

Tebow Time is not over yet.

The Mets announced on Thursday that Tim Tebow has been invited to spring training for his fourth season as a baseball player.

Tebow, 32, hit just .163 in 77 games for Triple-A Syracuse last year before a lacerated pinky ended his season in July.

The former Heisman-winning quarterback likely will return to Syracuse this season.

Tebow has hit .223 with 18 home runs, 107 RBIs and 327 strikeouts in 287 games across three minor-league seasons.

The Mets also invited several more traditional prospects to spring training, including 2017 first-round pick David Peterson, a 24-year-old lefthander, and 2019 Mets minor-league pitcher of the year Kevin Smith, a 22-year-old lefthander who struck out 130 in 117 innings for Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton.