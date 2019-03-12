Mets reassign Tim Tebow to minor-league camp

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tim Tebow’s time as a major leaguer is over, for now, again, but his third season of professional baseball is different: He’s only one step away from The Show.

The Mets reassigned Tebow to minor-league camp on Tuesday as a part of their third round of spring training, bringing an end to Tebow’s taste of big-league life. He will open the season with Triple-A Syracuse.

Tebow went 4-for-15 (.267) with one RBI, one walk and three strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games. That’s a drastic improvement over his 2018 spring, when he went 1-for-18 with 11 strikeouts while trying to play through a broken ankle he suffered when he tripped over a sprinkler head on his first day of camp.

“I really feel night and day,” Tebow said. “Last year, the start was so disappointing, just day one getting injured. It’s like an uphill battle the whole time. Just very frustrating. This year I feel like it’s a very different atmosphere, just being able to learn and work and improve, and also show that as well.

The Mets can still call him over from the minor-league side for major-league exhibition games.

The other cuts Tuesday: relievers Paul Sewald and Jacob Rhame, plus righthander Arquimedes Caminero, shortstop Andrés Giménez, infielder Dilson Herrera, outfielder Rymer Liriano and catcher Ali Sánchez.