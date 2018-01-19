TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 35° Good Afternoon
Overcast 35° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Tim Tebow gets invite from Mets to major league spring training

Mets outfielder Tim Tebow looks on during a

Mets outfielder Tim Tebow looks on during a spring training practice Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Mets announced on Friday that they have invited Tim Tebow to major league spring training for the second straight season.

Tebow, 30, will begin his second year of attempting to reach the big leagues when the Mets open spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla., next month. Exhibition games begin on Feb. 23.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback spent 2017 in the minor leaguers as a lefthanded-hitting outfielder after having not played baseball since high school. In 126 games for two Single-A teams, Tebow hit .226 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs. He struck out 126 times in 486 plate appearances.

In September, Tebow told MLB.com: “For me, [2018] will be about training and getting better, and then trying to show up at spring training and being ready to go. I need to be as ready as I can be. . . . [Baseball] is a very different grind. It’s the first time I’ve gone through it. It’s probably as many games as I’ve played, more than my whole high-school career. There’s a grind to it, and it’s something you’ve got to get used to because it’s something I’ve never done before. I think it will be easier [in 2018] from that standpoint, mentally, knowing what to expect. As far as baseball goes, I think it will be a huge year for me.”

Tebow signed a minor-league contract with the Mets in September, 2016. He reported to instructional league, while also doing his other job as a college football analyst for ESPN.

The Mets also announced the rest of their spring training invitees: first baseman Peter Alonso, LHP P.J. Conlon, outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski, catcher Patrick Mazeika, RHP Drew Smith, RHP Corey Taylor, infielder David Thompson and RHP Adonis Uceta. They had previously invited outfielder Zach Borenstein, infielder Phil Evans, catcher José Lobatón and LHP Matt Purke.

Newsday

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah drives to the Yeboah’s 26 points, 10 rebounds spark Stony Brook
Hofstra's Desure Buie (20 points, 8 assists) goes Hofstra digs into depth to rout Delaware
Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to Shurmur beating Eagles would endear him to fans
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) stands Source: Eli, Gettleman chat about QB’s future
D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets looks Nets’ Russell set to return Friday vs. Heat
New York Yankees CC Sabathia closes out the Sabathia likes Yanks being ‘hated team’ again